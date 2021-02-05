Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has provided $238 million of financing to help fund the acquisition of the 91-unit Centro Railyard Apartments in Charlotte, NC As reported, a venture of Spaulding & Slye...
CBRE has originated $98 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 386-unit Terracina apartment property in the Denver suburb of Broomfield, Colo The 10-year loan allowed the property's owner, Connor Group, to retire securitized debt...
Mesa West Capital has provided a $587 million first mortgage to fund the purchase and re-tenanting of 331 Fairchild Drive, an 87,565-square-foot office building in Mountain View, Calif A venture of the merchant banking division of Goldman Sachs and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Berkadia has originated $316 million of Freddie Mac financing to help fund Beacon Real Estate Group’s acquisition of the 260-unit Ardmore Heritage apartment property in Wake Forest, NC The loan has a...
Commercial Observer Apollo Global Management has provided $76 million of construction financing for a 311,796-square-foot warehouse project in Brooklyn, NY Newmark secured the seven-year loan and lined up an undisclosed foreign entity that bought a...
Dallas CityBizList RGA Reinsurance Co has provided $144 million of financing to facilitate Lightstone Group’s acquisition of 4040 Forest Lane, a four-building industrial park in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas JLL Capital Markets arranged...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Inman Equities has paid $293 million, or $101,736/unit, for the 288-unit Park at Via Roma apartment property in Daytona Beach, Fla The Atlanta multifamily specialist bought the property from Blue Roc...
Urban Edge Properties has injected $85 million of fresh equity into the Las Catalinas Mall in Caguas, Puerto Rico The injection of equity bought the New York REIT an 18-month extension of a $1271 million CMBS loan against the 494,071-square-foot...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KeyBank has originated $37 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 310-unit Woodview at Randolph apartment property in the Boston suburb of Randolph, Mass The property’s owner, Dolben Co of...