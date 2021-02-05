Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal The buzz is The Related Cos is either in talks or under contract to buy a pair of office buildings with a combined 556,100 square feet in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla Sources familiar with the situation said the...
Commercial Observer ViacomCBS has paid $267 million, or $98889/sf, for the 27,000-square-foot office building at 500 West 57th St in Manhattan The New York company bought the property from Extell Development Co, which had acquired it in 2017 for...
The Real Deal Hartz Mountain Industries has requested to turn over the 353-room Soho Grand and 201-room Roxy hotels in Manhattan to its lenders in a deed-of-lieu foreclosure, according to servicer notes compiled by Trepp LLC The Secaucus, NJ,...
Multi Housing News Pegasus Group has paid $199 million, or $22718/sf, for the 87,597-square-foot self-storage facility at 685 SE Division Place in Portland, Ore The New York developer purchased the property from Banner Real Estate Group, which was...
Denver Business Journal Cortland has paid $10044 million, or $310,000/unit, for the 324-unit Outlook Gateway Apartments in Denver The Atlanta investor acquired the property from Evergreen Development, which was represented by CBRE’s Denver...
Dallas Morning News Madera Residential has bought Stewart Creek, a 414-unit apartment complex at 7549 Stonebrook Parkway in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas Berkadia brokered the sale and arranged acquisition financing from Varde Mortgage Capital...
Dallas CityBizList Tishman Speyer has bought The Foundry, a two-building office property with a combined 240,000 square feet in East Austin, Texas The purchase price was not disclosed Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal for the seller, Cielo...
AZ Big Media Augusta Ranch LLC has sold the 83,743-square-foot Augusta Ranch Marketplace in Mesa, Ariz, for $125 million, or $14927/sf An undisclosed Southern California investor bought the retail property, which sits on 2232 acres at 9911-9931 East...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Brick Lane and National Property REIT Corp has paid $82 million, or $113,573/unit, for the 722-unit Valora at Homewood apartment property in Birmingham, Ala Lurin, a Dallas real estate...