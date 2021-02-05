Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Madera Residential has bought Stewart Creek, a 414-unit apartment complex at 7549 Stonebrook Parkway in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas Berkadia brokered the sale and arranged acquisition financing from Varde Mortgage Capital...
Dallas CityBizList Tishman Speyer has bought The Foundry, a two-building office property with a combined 240,000 square feet in East Austin, Texas The purchase price was not disclosed Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal for the seller, Cielo...
Dallas CityBizList Venterra Realty has bought the 324-unit Elation at Grandway West apartment property in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The garden-style property, at 23010 Franz Road, opened last...
Dallas CityBizList Allied Orion Group has broken ground on the Granary Flats, a 324-unit apartment complex in Richmond, Texas, about 30 miles southwest of Houston The property is being built at 4647 Harvest Corner Drive, as part of the Harvest Green...
Dallas CityBizList Normandy, a 143-unit apartment property in Port Arthur, Texas, has been sold Marcus & Millichap brokered the deal for the buyer and seller, both of which were limited liability companies The sales price was not disclosed The...
St Louis Business Journal Pier Property Group has started the third and final phase of the 105-unit Mill Creek Flats Luxury Apartments at 812 South Theresa Ave in St Louis The developer plans to have the project finished during in the spring of 2022...
New York Post The 15 million-square-foot office building formerly known as 666 Fifth Ave in Manhattan is set to re-open next year Brookfield Asset Management, which bought the building in 2018 for $13 billion, has renamed it 660 Fifth Ave It is...
Bisnow Amazoncom Inc is planning on constructing three office buildings with a combined 28 million square feet in Arlington, Va The properties, each of which will have 22 floors, will be part of the second phase of the online retail giant’s...
Bisnow Potential buyers have expressed interest in converting the 1,152-room Washington Marriott Wardman Park hotel in Washington, DC, into a residential property An affiliate of Pacific Life Insurance Co is looking to sell the building, at 2600...