Commercial Observer ViacomCBS has paid $267 million, or $98889/sf, for the 27,000-square-foot office building at 500 West 57th St in Manhattan The New York company bought the property from Extell Development Co, which had acquired it in 2017 for...
The Real Deal Hartz Mountain Industries has requested to turn over the 353-room Soho Grand and 201-room Roxy hotels in Manhattan to its lenders in a deed-of-lieu foreclosure, according to servicer notes compiled by Trepp LLC The Secaucus, NJ,...
New York Post The 15 million-square-foot office building formerly known as 666 Fifth Ave in Manhattan is set to re-open next year Brookfield Asset Management, which bought the building in 2018 for $13 billion, has renamed it 660 Fifth Ave It is...
Orlando Business Journal An affiliate of AEW Capital Management is offering for sale SouthPark Center West, a 671,218-square-foot office property in Orlando, Fla Cushman & Wakefield has the listing for the property, which sits on 407 acres at...
Commercial Observer A venture of RXR Realty and TF Cornerstone plans on demolishing the Grand Hyatt hotel in Manhattan and replacing the 26-story building with an 83-story mixed-use tower The property, at 109 East 42nd St, will include a public...
The Real Deal BentallGreenOak has paid $46 million, or $460,000/sf, for the 100,000-square-foot warehouse at 2300 Linden Blvd in Brooklyn, NY The New York investment manager bought the building from a venture of Turnbridge Equities and Harbor Group...
Boston Real Estate Times Griffith Properties has teamed with a fund controlled by DRA Advisors to pay $215 million, or $14828/sf, for the 145,000-square-foot flex-industrial building at 580 Pleasant St in the Boston suburb of Watertown, Mass It...
Crain’s Chicago Business Crescent Real Estate LLC is offering for sale 415 Premier, a 221-unit apartment building in the Chicago suburb of Evanston, Ill, for the second time since 2018 The Fort Worth, Texas, investor hired CBRE’s Chicago...
Boston Business Journal A venture of WS Development, Fenway Sports Group and the D’Angelo family plans on constructing a 21-million-square-foot mixed-use project in Boston The development would consist of 13 buildings on eight acres near...