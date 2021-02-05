Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Green Cities Co has paid $955 million, or $323,729/unit, for the 295-unit Strata apartment property in Malden, Mass, about eight miles north of downtown Boston The Portland, Ore, investment manager,...
London and Regional Hotels has acquired the 486-unit Sheraton Lake Buena Vista Resort in Orlando, Fla The London investor acquired the property from a venture led by AREA Property Partners, which was represented by Hodges Ward Elliott AREA...
Davidson Kempner Capital Management has acquired an 80 percent stake in a portfolio of office buildings in Maryland and Pennsylvania from Brandywine Realty Trust, which said the sale generated $156 million of net cash...
South Florida Business Journal PEBB Enterprises and Banyon Development have teamed up to pay $103 million, or about $333/sf, for the 30,930-square-foot Boca Lake mixed-use property in Boca Raton, Fla Companies managed by Lui Lawrence of San...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Terra and New Valley has broken ground on Natura Gardens, a 460-unit apartment project in Miami The garden-style complex is being built on a 27-acre site along Northwest 170th Street, between Interstate 75...
South Florida Business Journal The buzz is The Related Cos is either in talks or under contract to buy a pair of office buildings with a combined 556,100 square feet in downtown West Palm Beach, Fla Sources familiar with the situation said the...
Commercial Observer ViacomCBS has paid $267 million, or $98889/sf, for the 27,000-square-foot office building at 500 West 57th St in Manhattan The New York company bought the property from Extell Development Co, which had acquired it in 2017 for...
The Real Deal Hartz Mountain Industries has requested to turn over the 353-room Soho Grand and 201-room Roxy hotels in Manhattan to its lenders in a deed-of-lieu foreclosure, according to servicer notes compiled by Trepp LLC The Secaucus, NJ,...
Multi Housing News Pegasus Group has paid $199 million, or $22718/sf, for the 87,597-square-foot self-storage facility at 685 SE Division Place in Portland, Ore The New York developer purchased the property from Banner Real Estate Group, which was...