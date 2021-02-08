Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PCCP LLC has provided $402 million of financing to help fund the purchase of a pair of office properties in Tempe, Ariz, that will be redeveloped into three industrial buildings with 450,000 square feet A...
Multi Housing News JT Klein Co has secured $293 million of financing for the development of the Limestone Ridge Apartments, a 116-unit affordable-housing project in Fitchburg, Wis KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment has provided a...
Dallas CityBizList Univesco Inc sold the Stewart Creek Apartments, a 414-unit complex in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas A previous report did not identify the seller The Plano, Texas, real estate investment company sold the property to Madera...
Louisville Business First Capstone Apartment Partners is marketing for sale the 286-unit 800 Tower City Club Apartments in Louisville, Ky A Chicago developer calling itself City Club Apartments owns the 29-story property, at 800 South 4th St, which...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Terra and New Valley has broken ground on Natura Gardens, a 460-unit apartment project in Miami The garden-style complex is being built on a 27-acre site along Northwest 170th Street, between Interstate 75...
Dallas Morning News Madera Residential has bought Stewart Creek, a 414-unit apartment complex at 7549 Stonebrook Parkway in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas Berkadia brokered the sale and arranged acquisition financing from Varde Mortgage Capital...
Dallas CityBizList A venture of Civitas Senior Living and Journey Capital has broken ground on the 111-unit Harvest of Aledo Senior Living facility in suburban Dallas The property is being built on 75 acres just south of Interstate 20 in Aledo,...
Dallas CityBizList Tishman Speyer has bought The Foundry, a two-building office property with a combined 240,000 square feet in East Austin, Texas The purchase price was not disclosed Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal for the seller, Cielo...
Dallas CityBizList Venterra Realty has bought the 324-unit Elation at Grandway West apartment property in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed The garden-style property, at 23010 Franz Road, opened last...