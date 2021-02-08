Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Business Journal NorthPoint Development plans on breaking ground soon on the 900,000-square-foot Harbor Logistics Center in Baltimore’s Curtis Bay neighborhood The four-building industrial property, at 1701 East Patapsco Ave, is...
Commercial Observer G8 Capital has paid $717 million, or $29882/sf, for the 239,945-square-foot office building at 2001 North Beauregard St in Alexandria, Va The Ladera Ranch, Calif, investment company bought the property from an undisclosed seller...
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $110 million of construction financing for the development of the 83-unit La Clara condominium project in West Palm Beach, Fla The 25-story property is being built on 24 acres at 1515 South...
Atlanta Business Chronicle RASS Associates LLC is planning to build a mixed-use project near the Truist Park professional baseball stadium in Atlanta Plans for the project, which has been proposed for an eight-acre site at 2800 Spring Road, call for...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Elevation Real Estate Group and Great Lakes Capital is expected to start work in the second quarter on the 204-unit Granger Village apartments in Mooresville, NC, about 30 miles north of Charlotte, NC The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PCCP LLC has provided $402 million of financing to help fund the purchase of a pair of office properties in Tempe, Ariz, that will be redeveloped into three industrial buildings with 450,000 square feet A...
Multi Housing News JT Klein Co has secured $293 million of financing for the development of the Limestone Ridge Apartments, a 116-unit affordable-housing project in Fitchburg, Wis KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment has provided a...
San Antonio Business Journal Permits have been filed to build a 398-unit apartment complex in San Antonio The property is being planned for a development site at 21915 US Highway 281 North near the city’s Stone Oak neighborhood Work is...
Louisville Business First Capstone Apartment Partners is marketing for sale the 286-unit 800 Tower City Club Apartments in Louisville, Ky A Chicago developer calling itself City Club Apartments owns the 29-story property, at 800 South 4th St, which...