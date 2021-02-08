Log In or Subscribe to read more
Baltimore Business Journal NorthPoint Development plans on breaking ground soon on the 900,000-square-foot Harbor Logistics Center in Baltimore’s Curtis Bay neighborhood The four-building industrial property, at 1701 East Patapsco Ave, is...
Baltimore Business Journal Penzance has paid $8 million for a 70-acre development site in Hagerstown, Md JLL brokered the deal The seller was not disclosed The Washington, DC, developer plans on constructing an 825,000-square-foot warehouse on the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Taurus Investment Holdings has paid $564 million, or $235,000/unit, for the 240-unit Indigo Springs apartment property in Mesa, Ariz, about 20 miles east of downtown Phoenix The Boston investment manager...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PCCP LLC has provided $402 million of financing to help fund the purchase of a pair of office properties in Tempe, Ariz, that will be redeveloped into three industrial buildings with 450,000 square feet A...
Preylock Holdings has paid $1667 million for three industrial buildings with 22 million square feet in the Atlanta and Memphis, Tenn, areas that are net leased to their tenants The three properties were sold by Core5 Industrial Partners, an Atlanta...
Lloyd Jones has paid $653 million, or nearly $214,000/unit, for the 306-unit Arium Grandewood apartment complex in Orlando, Fla The Miami apartment developer bought the property, formerly known as Arium Grande Lakes, at 3701 Grandewood Blvd, from a...
Dallas CityBizList Univesco Inc sold the Stewart Creek Apartments, a 414-unit complex in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas A previous report did not identify the seller The Plano, Texas, real estate investment company sold the property to Madera...
Louisville Business First Capstone Apartment Partners is marketing for sale the 286-unit 800 Tower City Club Apartments in Louisville, Ky A Chicago developer calling itself City Club Apartments owns the 29-story property, at 800 South 4th St, which...
Commercial Property Executive Alturas Capital Partners has paid $466 million, or $14329/unit, for the 325,208-square-foot NorthCreek Office Complex in Colorado Springs, Colo The Eagle, Idaho, investor purchased the three-building complex from Younan...