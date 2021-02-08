Log In or Subscribe to read more
CBRE has originated $1145 million of Freddie Mac financing against two apartment properties with 610 units that are across from each other in Tampa, Fla The two 10-year loans were used to retire a Freddie loan that still had more than six years of...
Commercial Observer G8 Capital has paid $717 million, or $29882/sf, for the 239,945-square-foot office building at 2001 North Beauregard St in Alexandria, Va The Ladera Ranch, Calif, investment company bought the property from an undisclosed seller...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Taurus Investment Holdings has paid $564 million, or $235,000/unit, for the 240-unit Indigo Springs apartment property in Mesa, Ariz, about 20 miles east of downtown Phoenix The Boston investment manager...
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $110 million of construction financing for the development of the 83-unit La Clara condominium project in West Palm Beach, Fla The 25-story property is being built on 24 acres at 1515 South...
Dwight Capital has provided $50 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(a)(7) for the 211-unit SOVA on Grant Apartments in Denver The loan allowed the property’s owner, McWhinney of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MetLife has provided $39 million of financing against the 168-unit Watermark LIC apartment property in Queens, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture led by Twining Properties of New...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PCCP LLC has provided $402 million of financing to help fund the purchase of a pair of office properties in Tempe, Ariz, that will be redeveloped into three industrial buildings with 450,000 square feet A...
Commercial Observer A venture of Vornado Realty Trust and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has secured $525 million of financing against One Park Ave, a 943,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Deutsche Bank and Barclays provided the...
Preylock Holdings has paid $1667 million for three industrial buildings with 22 million square feet in the Atlanta and Memphis, Tenn, areas that are net leased to their tenants The three properties were sold by Core5 Industrial Partners, an Atlanta...