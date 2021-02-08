Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer G8 Capital has paid $717 million, or $29882/sf, for the 239,945-square-foot office building at 2001 North Beauregard St in Alexandria, Va The Ladera Ranch, Calif, investment company bought the property from an undisclosed seller...
Baltimore Business Journal Penzance has paid $8 million for a 70-acre development site in Hagerstown, Md JLL brokered the deal The seller was not disclosed The Washington, DC, developer plans on constructing an 825,000-square-foot warehouse on the...
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $110 million of construction financing for the development of the 83-unit La Clara condominium project in West Palm Beach, Fla The 25-story property is being built on 24 acres at 1515 South...
Atlanta Business Chronicle RASS Associates LLC is planning to build a mixed-use project near the Truist Park professional baseball stadium in Atlanta Plans for the project, which has been proposed for an eight-acre site at 2800 Spring Road, call for...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Elevation Real Estate Group and Great Lakes Capital is expected to start work in the second quarter on the 204-unit Granger Village apartments in Mooresville, NC, about 30 miles north of Charlotte, NC The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PCCP LLC has provided $402 million of financing to help fund the purchase of a pair of office properties in Tempe, Ariz, that will be redeveloped into three industrial buildings with 450,000 square feet A...
Multi Housing News JT Klein Co has secured $293 million of financing for the development of the Limestone Ridge Apartments, a 116-unit affordable-housing project in Fitchburg, Wis KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment has provided a...
San Antonio Business Journal Permits have been filed to build a 398-unit apartment complex in San Antonio The property is being planned for a development site at 21915 US Highway 281 North near the city’s Stone Oak neighborhood Work is...
Louisville Business First Capstone Apartment Partners is marketing for sale the 286-unit 800 Tower City Club Apartments in Louisville, Ky A Chicago developer calling itself City Club Apartments owns the 29-story property, at 800 South 4th St, which...