South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $110 million of construction financing for the development of the 83-unit La Clara condominium project in West Palm Beach, Fla The 25-story property is being built on 24 acres at 1515 South...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MetLife has provided $39 million of financing against the 168-unit Watermark LIC apartment property in Queens, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture led by Twining Properties of New...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PCCP LLC has provided $402 million of financing to help fund the purchase of a pair of office properties in Tempe, Ariz, that will be redeveloped into three industrial buildings with 450,000 square feet A...
Commercial Observer A venture of Vornado Realty Trust and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has secured $525 million of financing against One Park Ave, a 943,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Deutsche Bank and Barclays provided the...
Multi Housing News JT Klein Co has secured $293 million of financing for the development of the Limestone Ridge Apartments, a 116-unit affordable-housing project in Fitchburg, Wis KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment has provided a...
Davidson Kempner Capital Management has acquired an 80 percent stake in a portfolio of office buildings in Maryland and Pennsylvania from Brandywine Realty Trust, which said the sale generated $156 million of net cash...
CIM Group has provided $1213 million of bridge financing against the 342,742-square-foot Amp&rsand office complex in San Diego The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Westbrook Partners and Casey Brown Co, to retire a $1105...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has provided $238 million of financing to help fund the acquisition of the 91-unit Centro Railyard Apartments in Charlotte, NC As reported, a venture of Spaulding & Slye...
CBRE has originated $98 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 386-unit Terracina apartment property in the Denver suburb of Broomfield, Colo The 10-year loan allowed the property's owner, Connor Group, to retire securitized debt...