Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MetLife has provided $39 million of financing against the 168-unit Watermark LIC apartment property in Queens, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture led by Twining Properties of New...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PCCP LLC has provided $402 million of financing to help fund the purchase of a pair of office properties in Tempe, Ariz, that will be redeveloped into three industrial buildings with 450,000 square feet A...
Commercial Observer A venture of Vornado Realty Trust and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has secured $525 million of financing against One Park Ave, a 943,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Deutsche Bank and Barclays provided the...
San Antonio Business Journal Permits have been filed to build a 398-unit apartment complex in San Antonio The property is being planned for a development site at 21915 US Highway 281 North near the city’s Stone Oak neighborhood Work is...
Louisville Business First Capstone Apartment Partners is marketing for sale the 286-unit 800 Tower City Club Apartments in Louisville, Ky A Chicago developer calling itself City Club Apartments owns the 29-story property, at 800 South 4th St, which...
Davidson Kempner Capital Management has acquired an 80 percent stake in a portfolio of office buildings in Maryland and Pennsylvania from Brandywine Realty Trust, which said the sale generated $156 million of net cash...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Terra and New Valley has broken ground on Natura Gardens, a 460-unit apartment project in Miami The garden-style complex is being built on a 27-acre site along Northwest 170th Street, between Interstate 75...
CIM Group has provided $1213 million of bridge financing against the 342,742-square-foot Amp&rsand office complex in San Diego The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Westbrook Partners and Casey Brown Co, to retire a $1105...
Dallas CityBizList A venture of Civitas Senior Living and Journey Capital has broken ground on the 111-unit Harvest of Aledo Senior Living facility in suburban Dallas The property is being built on 75 acres just south of Interstate 20 in Aledo,...