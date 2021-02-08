Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PCCP LLC has provided $402 million of financing to help fund the purchase of a pair of office properties in Tempe, Ariz, that will be redeveloped into three industrial buildings with 450,000 square feet A...
Multi Housing News JT Klein Co has secured $293 million of financing for the development of the Limestone Ridge Apartments, a 116-unit affordable-housing project in Fitchburg, Wis KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment has provided a...
San Antonio Business Journal Permits have been filed to build a 398-unit apartment complex in San Antonio The property is being planned for a development site at 21915 US Highway 281 North near the city’s Stone Oak neighborhood Work is...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Terra and New Valley has broken ground on Natura Gardens, a 460-unit apartment project in Miami The garden-style complex is being built on a 27-acre site along Northwest 170th Street, between Interstate 75...
Dallas CityBizList A venture of Civitas Senior Living and Journey Capital has broken ground on the 111-unit Harvest of Aledo Senior Living facility in suburban Dallas The property is being built on 75 acres just south of Interstate 20 in Aledo,...
Dallas CityBizList Allied Orion Group has broken ground on the Granary Flats, a 324-unit apartment complex in Richmond, Texas, about 30 miles southwest of Houston The property is being built at 4647 Harvest Corner Drive, as part of the Harvest Green...
St Louis Business Journal Pier Property Group has started the third and final phase of the 105-unit Mill Creek Flats Luxury Apartments at 812 South Theresa Ave in St Louis The developer plans to have the project finished during in the spring of 2022...
New York Post The 15 million-square-foot office building formerly known as 666 Fifth Ave in Manhattan is set to re-open next year Brookfield Asset Management, which bought the building in 2018 for $13 billion, has renamed it 660 Fifth Ave It is...
Bisnow Amazoncom Inc is planning on constructing three office buildings with a combined 28 million square feet in Arlington, Va The properties, each of which will have 22 floors, will be part of the second phase of the online retail giant’s...