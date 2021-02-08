Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report MetLife has provided $39 million of financing against the 168-unit Watermark LIC apartment property in Queens, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture led by Twining Properties of New...
Commercial Observer A venture of Vornado Realty Trust and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has secured $525 million of financing against One Park Ave, a 943,000-square-foot office building in Manhattan Deutsche Bank and Barclays provided the...
Preylock Holdings has paid $1667 million for three industrial buildings with 22 million square feet in the Atlanta and Memphis, Tenn, areas that are net leased to their tenants The three properties were sold by Core5 Industrial Partners, an Atlanta...
Multi Housing News JT Klein Co has secured $293 million of financing for the development of the Limestone Ridge Apartments, a 116-unit affordable-housing project in Fitchburg, Wis KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment has provided a...
Lloyd Jones has paid $653 million, or nearly $214,000/unit, for the 306-unit Arium Grandewood apartment complex in Orlando, Fla The Miami apartment developer bought the property, formerly known as Arium Grande Lakes, at 3701 Grandewood Blvd, from a...
San Antonio Business Journal Permits have been filed to build a 398-unit apartment complex in San Antonio The property is being planned for a development site at 21915 US Highway 281 North near the city’s Stone Oak neighborhood Work is...
Dallas CityBizList Univesco Inc sold the Stewart Creek Apartments, a 414-unit complex in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas A previous report did not identify the seller The Plano, Texas, real estate investment company sold the property to Madera...
Louisville Business First Capstone Apartment Partners is marketing for sale the 286-unit 800 Tower City Club Apartments in Louisville, Ky A Chicago developer calling itself City Club Apartments owns the 29-story property, at 800 South 4th St, which...
Commercial Property Executive Alturas Capital Partners has paid $466 million, or $14329/unit, for the 325,208-square-foot NorthCreek Office Complex in Colorado Springs, Colo The Eagle, Idaho, investor purchased the three-building complex from Younan...