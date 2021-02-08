Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PCCP LLC has provided $402 million of financing to help fund the purchase of a pair of office properties in Tempe, Ariz, that will be redeveloped into three industrial buildings with 450,000 square feet A...
Lloyd Jones has paid $653 million, or nearly $214,000/unit, for the 306-unit Arium Grandewood apartment complex in Orlando, Fla The Miami apartment developer bought the property, formerly known as Arium Grande Lakes, at 3701 Grandewood Blvd, from a...
Dallas CityBizList Univesco Inc sold the Stewart Creek Apartments, a 414-unit complex in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas A previous report did not identify the seller The Plano, Texas, real estate investment company sold the property to Madera...
Commercial Property Executive Alturas Capital Partners has paid $466 million, or $14329/unit, for the 325,208-square-foot NorthCreek Office Complex in Colorado Springs, Colo The Eagle, Idaho, investor purchased the three-building complex from Younan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Green Cities Co has paid $955 million, or $323,729/unit, for the 295-unit Strata apartment property in Malden, Mass, about eight miles north of downtown Boston The Portland, Ore, investment manager,...
London and Regional Hotels has acquired the 486-unit Sheraton Lake Buena Vista Resort in Orlando, Fla The London investor acquired the property from a venture led by AREA Property Partners, which was represented by Hodges Ward Elliott AREA...
Davidson Kempner Capital Management has acquired an 80 percent stake in a portfolio of office buildings in Maryland and Pennsylvania from Brandywine Realty Trust, which said the sale generated $156 million of net cash...
South Florida Business Journal PEBB Enterprises and Banyon Development have teamed up to pay $103 million, or about $333/sf, for the 30,930-square-foot Boca Lake mixed-use property in Boca Raton, Fla Companies managed by Lui Lawrence of San...
Triangle Business Journal Nova Capital Partners has paid $165 million, or about $6451/sf, for Sycamore Square, a 255,776-square-foot retail property in Fayetteville, NC The commercial real estate investor, with offices in Charlotte, NC, and Raleigh,...