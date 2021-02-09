Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal Belvoir Real Estate Group has bought the 119,388-square-foot office building at 12777 Jones Road in Houston The four-story property, dubbed the Denmark House, was built in 1982 and last renovated in 2005 It has card-key...
Austin Business Journal Ground is slated to break soon on a 248-bed student-housing project near the main campus of the University of Texas in Austin, Texas Arch-Con Corp of Houston is the project’s developer It is being built on the site of...
Baltimore Business Journal NorthPoint Development plans on breaking ground soon on the 900,000-square-foot Harbor Logistics Center in Baltimore’s Curtis Bay neighborhood The four-building industrial property, at 1701 East Patapsco Ave, is...
Baltimore Business Journal Penzance has paid $8 million for a 70-acre development site in Hagerstown, Md JLL brokered the deal The seller was not disclosed The Washington, DC, developer plans on constructing an 825,000-square-foot warehouse on the...
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $110 million of construction financing for the development of the 83-unit La Clara condominium project in West Palm Beach, Fla The 25-story property is being built on 24 acres at 1515 South...
Atlanta Business Chronicle RASS Associates LLC is planning to build a mixed-use project near the Truist Park professional baseball stadium in Atlanta Plans for the project, which has been proposed for an eight-acre site at 2800 Spring Road, call for...
Charlotte Business Journal A venture of Elevation Real Estate Group and Great Lakes Capital is expected to start work in the second quarter on the 204-unit Granger Village apartments in Mooresville, NC, about 30 miles north of Charlotte, NC The...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PCCP LLC has provided $402 million of financing to help fund the purchase of a pair of office properties in Tempe, Ariz, that will be redeveloped into three industrial buildings with 450,000 square feet A...
Multi Housing News JT Klein Co has secured $293 million of financing for the development of the Limestone Ridge Apartments, a 116-unit affordable-housing project in Fitchburg, Wis KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment has provided a...