South Florida Business Journal Tamuz Real Estate has sold the Camelot West Apartments in Wilton Manor, Fla, about three miles north of Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $11 million, or about $166,667/unit A Boca Raton, Fla, company managed by Vinod Kulhari...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Strategic Property Partners has topped out its construction of the 26-story Edition Tampa boutique hotel and condominium property in Tampa, Fla Work on the property began early last year It will have 172 rooms and 37...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Brookfield Properties has turned over the Florence Mall in suburban Cincinnati to its lender A total of 384,111 square feet at the 957,000-sf retail property serves as collateral for a $90 million loan that’s...
San Antonio Business Journal Local developer Loopy Ltd is building The Cosmopolitan, a 105-unit apartment project in San Antonio The property, at 311 West Laurel St, will include a fitness area, rooftop terrace and offer increase security It will...
Austin Business Journal Ground is slated to break soon on a 248-bed student-housing project near the main campus of the University of Texas in Austin, Texas Arch-Con Corp of Houston is the project’s developer It is being built on the site of...
Baltimore Business Journal NorthPoint Development plans on breaking ground soon on the 900,000-square-foot Harbor Logistics Center in Baltimore’s Curtis Bay neighborhood The four-building industrial property, at 1701 East Patapsco Ave, is...
Baltimore Business Journal Penzance has paid $8 million for a 70-acre development site in Hagerstown, Md JLL brokered the deal The seller was not disclosed The Washington, DC, developer plans on constructing an 825,000-square-foot warehouse on the...
South Florida Business Journal Bank OZK has provided $110 million of construction financing for the development of the 83-unit La Clara condominium project in West Palm Beach, Fla The 25-story property is being built on 24 acres at 1515 South...
Atlanta Business Chronicle RASS Associates LLC is planning to build a mixed-use project near the Truist Park professional baseball stadium in Atlanta Plans for the project, which has been proposed for an eight-acre site at 2800 Spring Road, call for...