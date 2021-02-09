Log In or Subscribe to read more
LevittownNowcom Simon Property Group has sold the 267,970-square-foot Lincoln Plaza retail center in the Philadelphia suburb of Langhorne, Pa, for $3425 million, or nearly $128/sf The property, next to the Oxford Valley Mall, which Simon also owns,...
South Florida Business Journal Tamuz Real Estate has sold the Camelot West Apartments in Wilton Manor, Fla, about three miles north of Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $11 million, or about $166,667/unit A Boca Raton, Fla, company managed by Vinod Kulhari...
TradeLane Properties has paid $513 million, or $5722/sf, for the Capital Center Industrial Park, with 896,523 square feet in West Chester, Ohio The property is the first acquisition in the state for TradeLane, which owns 16 industrial properties...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Brookfield Properties has turned over the Florence Mall in suburban Cincinnati to its lender A total of 384,111 square feet at the 957,000-sf retail property serves as collateral for a $90 million loan that’s...
AZ Big Media Held Properties Inc has acquired Raintree Corporate Center I, a 149,424-square-foot office building in Scottsdale, Ariz, for an undisclosed price The Los Angeles developer purchased the three-story property, at 15333 North Pima Road,...
Houston Business Journal Belvoir Real Estate Group has bought the 119,388-square-foot office building at 12777 Jones Road in Houston The four-story property, dubbed the Denmark House, was built in 1982 and last renovated in 2005 It has card-key...
Cedar Realty Trust Inc, which owns 54 retail centers with 82 million square feet, is looking to the mortgage market to refinance $325 million of unsecured debt that matures by the end of next year The Port Washington, NY, REIT has relied on the...
Commercial Observer G8 Capital has paid $717 million, or $29882/sf, for the 239,945-square-foot office building at 2001 North Beauregard St in Alexandria, Va The Ladera Ranch, Calif, investment company bought the property from an undisclosed seller...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Taurus Investment Holdings has paid $564 million, or $235,000/unit, for the 240-unit Indigo Springs apartment property in Mesa, Ariz, about 20 miles east of downtown Phoenix The Boston investment manager...