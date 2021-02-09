Log In or Subscribe to read more
Arch Cos, a New York real estate investment firm that owns and develops residential and office properties, is looking to double the size of its apartment portfolio over the next two years It owns 11 apartment properties with 2,913 units, primarily...
LevittownNowcom Simon Property Group has sold the 267,970-square-foot Lincoln Plaza retail center in the Philadelphia suburb of Langhorne, Pa, for $3425 million, or nearly $128/sf The property, next to the Oxford Valley Mall, which Simon also owns,...
South Florida Business Journal Tamuz Real Estate has sold the Camelot West Apartments in Wilton Manor, Fla, about three miles north of Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $11 million, or about $166,667/unit A Boca Raton, Fla, company managed by Vinod Kulhari...
Charlotte Business Journal Crescent Communities has proposed building a 350-unit apartment project in Charlotte, NC The property is being planned for a 278-acre site along South Royall Drive and will include 30...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Strategic Property Partners has topped out its construction of the 26-story Edition Tampa boutique hotel and condominium property in Tampa, Fla Work on the property began early last year It will have 172 rooms and 37...
The Real Deal Stawski Partners has settled a dispute with Gap over unpaid rent at the clothing retailer’s store at 1212 Sixth Ave in Manhattan The New York investment firm, which owns the building, had filed a lawsuit in the Southern District...
The Real Deal Olmstead Properties has filed a lawsuit claiming Dylan’s Candy owes more than $200,000 in unpaid rent for its corporate office at 315 East 62nd St in Manhattan The New York company alleges that Dylan’s vacated its space in...
Westgrove Partners has sold The Madison, a 96-unit apartment property in Mesa, Ariz, for $23 million, or $239,583/unit, to an undisclosed buyer The Manhattan Beach, Calif, company had purchased the property, previously known as Sonoma Heights, in...
TradeLane Properties has paid $513 million, or $5722/sf, for the Capital Center Industrial Park, with 896,523 square feet in West Chester, Ohio The property is the first acquisition in the state for TradeLane, which owns 16 industrial properties...