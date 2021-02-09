Log In or Subscribe to read more
Houston Business Journal Belvoir Real Estate Group has bought the 119,388-square-foot office building at 12777 Jones Road in Houston The four-story property, dubbed the Denmark House, was built in 1982 and last renovated in 2005 It has card-key...
Cedar Realty Trust Inc, which owns 54 retail centers with 82 million square feet, is looking to the mortgage market to refinance $325 million of unsecured debt that matures by the end of next year The Port Washington, NY, REIT has relied on the...
Commercial Observer G8 Capital has paid $717 million, or $29882/sf, for the 239,945-square-foot office building at 2001 North Beauregard St in Alexandria, Va The Ladera Ranch, Calif, investment company bought the property from an undisclosed seller...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Taurus Investment Holdings has paid $564 million, or $235,000/unit, for the 240-unit Indigo Springs apartment property in Mesa, Ariz, about 20 miles east of downtown Phoenix The Boston investment manager...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PCCP LLC has provided $402 million of financing to help fund the purchase of a pair of office properties in Tempe, Ariz, that will be redeveloped into three industrial buildings with 450,000 square feet A...
Preylock Holdings has paid $1667 million for three industrial buildings with 22 million square feet in the Atlanta and Memphis, Tenn, areas that are net leased to their tenants The three properties were sold by Core5 Industrial Partners, an Atlanta...
Lloyd Jones has paid $653 million, or nearly $214,000/unit, for the 306-unit Arium Grandewood apartment complex in Orlando, Fla The Miami apartment developer bought the property, formerly known as Arium Grande Lakes, at 3701 Grandewood Blvd, from a...
Dallas CityBizList Univesco Inc sold the Stewart Creek Apartments, a 414-unit complex in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas A previous report did not identify the seller The Plano, Texas, real estate investment company sold the property to Madera...
Commercial Property Executive Alturas Capital Partners has paid $466 million, or $14329/unit, for the 325,208-square-foot NorthCreek Office Complex in Colorado Springs, Colo The Eagle, Idaho, investor purchased the three-building complex from Younan...