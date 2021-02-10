Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal EMLS Inc has agreed to fully lease a 398,442-square-foot industrial building in Denton, Texas, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas The building, at 900 South Western Blvd, will be part of the Denton Crossing @ I-35 business...
Houston Business Journal Walton Street Capital has bought an 805,601-square-foot industrial property in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas The Chicago private-equity real estate investment firm bought the property from its developer, Duke Realty Corp...
San Antonio Business Journal Briar Meads Capital LLC has purchased a pair of office and industrial buildings totaling 202,073 square feet in San Antonio The New York investment firm purchased the buildings, in the Crosswinds Business Park, from...
Charlotte Business Journal Crescent Communities has proposed building a 350-unit apartment project in Charlotte, NC The property is being planned for a 278-acre site along South Royall Drive and will include 30...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Strategic Property Partners has topped out its construction of the 26-story Edition Tampa boutique hotel and condominium property in Tampa, Fla Work on the property began early last year It will have 172 rooms and 37...
Houston Business Journal Belvoir Real Estate Group has bought the 119,388-square-foot office building at 12777 Jones Road in Houston The four-story property, dubbed the Denmark House, was built in 1982 and last renovated in 2005 It has card-key...
San Antonio Business Journal Local developer Loopy Ltd is building The Cosmopolitan, a 105-unit apartment project in San Antonio The property, at 311 West Laurel St, will include a fitness area, rooftop terrace and offer increase security It will...
Austin Business Journal Ground is slated to break soon on a 248-bed student-housing project near the main campus of the University of Texas in Austin, Texas Arch-Con Corp of Houston is the project’s developer It is being built on the site of...
Baltimore Business Journal NorthPoint Development plans on breaking ground soon on the 900,000-square-foot Harbor Logistics Center in Baltimore’s Curtis Bay neighborhood The four-building industrial property, at 1701 East Patapsco Ave, is...