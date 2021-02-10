Log In or Subscribe to read more
Wall Street Journal Vornado Realty Trust is looking to take full control of Manhattan’s 1290 Avenue of the Americas and San Francisco’s 555 California St The New York REIT, which owns a 70 percent stake in both office properties, has had...
Wall Street Journal Conde Nast is withholding $24 million of rent it owed last month for the 12 million square feet of space it leases at Manhattan’s One World Trade Center The publisher is also considering not paying rent in the future as it...
MBK Real Estate and Rockefeller Group, a venture that just recently completed construction of the 297,161-square-foot Fontana Santa Ana Industrial Center in Fontana, Calif, has sold the San Bernardino County property for $54 million, or nearly...
The Real Deal The Musso Group is offering for sale four apartment properties with a combined 382 units in Queens, NY The New Hyde Park, NY, company has hired B6 Real Estate Advisors to sell the portfolio, which comes with an asking price of $99...
The Real Deal Stawski Partners has settled a dispute with Gap over unpaid rent at the clothing retailer’s store at 1212 Sixth Ave in Manhattan The New York investment firm, which owns the building, had filed a lawsuit in the Southern District...
The Real Deal Olmstead Properties has filed a lawsuit claiming Dylan’s Candy owes more than $200,000 in unpaid rent for its corporate office at 315 East 62nd St in Manhattan The New York company alleges that Dylan’s vacated its space in...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Brookfield Properties has turned over the Florence Mall in suburban Cincinnati to its lender A total of 384,111 square feet at the 957,000-sf retail property serves as collateral for a $90 million loan that’s...
Parkview Financial has provided $275 million of construction financing for the development of the Kestrel Park Apartments in the Portland, Ore, suburb of Vancouver, Wash The 178-unit property, on 55 acres at 15306 NE Fourth Plain Road, about 10...
CBRE has originated $1145 million of Freddie Mac financing against two apartment properties with 610 units that are across from each other in Tampa, Fla The two 10-year loans were used to retire a Freddie loan that still had more than six years of...