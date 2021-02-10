Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle Brookfield Properties has turned over the Florence Mall in suburban Cincinnati to its lender A total of 384,111 square feet at the 957,000-sf retail property serves as collateral for a $90 million loan that’s...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS trusts that hold $1775 million of mortgage debt against the Town Center at Cobb shopping mall in Kennesaw, Ga, have taken the property through foreclosure The move was expected as Kroll Bond Rating...
The Real Deal Hartz Mountain Industries has requested to turn over the 353-room Soho Grand and 201-room Roxy hotels in Manhattan to its lenders in a deed-of-lieu foreclosure, according to servicer notes compiled by Trepp LLC The Secaucus, NJ,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prizm Outlets, the former Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas, could be on the cusp of being sold The 375,722-square-foot property in Primm, Nevada, which had backed $622 million of CMBS debt, was offered at an...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Brookfield Property Partners, which owns 121 retail properties with 120 million square feet, said it values roughly 20 of its malls at amounts equal to or less than what it owes against them In many cases...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are delinquent declined again in January by nearly 3 percent, to $4102 billion from $4218 billion in December, according to Trepp LLC That marked the seventh straight month...
Urban Edge Properties has injected $85 million of fresh equity into the Las Catalinas Mall in Caguas, Puerto Rico The injection of equity bought the New York REIT an 18-month extension of a $1271 million CMBS loan against the 494,071-square-foot...
Multi Housing News Capital Allocation Partners has paid $428 million, or about $178,333/unit, for the 240-unit Sanctuary on Broadway apartment property in Tempe, Ariz The Scottsdale, Ariz, investor bought the complex from PAC Anzio LP, which had...
The Real Deal PwC and Yelp are considering subleasing some of the office space it occupies in Manhattan PwC, an accounting and professional services firm, is looking to sublease some of the 800,000 sf it occupies at 300 Madison Ave and the 240,000...