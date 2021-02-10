Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Allen Morris Co has submitted a revised plan for a mixed-use project it has proposed for the Miami suburb of Coral Gables, Fla The local developer initially had wanted to build a 17-story property with 150 apartment...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Carter Multifamily has paid $575 million, or about $184,295/unit, for the Station at Poplar Tent apartments in Concord, NC An affiliate of Tynes Development of Birmingham, Ala, sold the 312-unit property,...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Atlantic Pacific Cos has bought the Preserve at Mountain Island Lake, a 240-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $443 million, or about $184,583/unit The Boca Raton, Fla, company bought the...
Dallas Business Journal EMLS Inc has agreed to fully lease a 398,442-square-foot industrial building in Denton, Texas, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas The building, at 900 South Western Blvd, will be part of the Denton Crossing @ I-35 business...
Dallas Business Journal Construction is slated to start in the second half of this year on the $1 billion Leander Springs mixed-use development in Leander, Texas, about 26 miles north of Austin, Texas The 80-acre property will include up to 1,600...
South Florida Business Journal Tamuz Real Estate has sold the Camelot West Apartments in Wilton Manor, Fla, about three miles north of Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $11 million, or about $166,667/unit A Boca Raton, Fla, company managed by Vinod Kulhari...
Charlotte Business Journal Crescent Communities has proposed building a 350-unit apartment project in Charlotte, NC The property is being planned for a 278-acre site along South Royall Drive and will include 30...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Strategic Property Partners has topped out its construction of the 26-story Edition Tampa boutique hotel and condominium property in Tampa, Fla Work on the property began early last year It will have 172 rooms and 37...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Brookfield Properties has turned over the Florence Mall in suburban Cincinnati to its lender A total of 384,111 square feet at the 957,000-sf retail property serves as collateral for a $90 million loan that’s...