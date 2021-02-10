Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Carter Multifamily has paid $575 million, or about $184,295/unit, for the Station at Poplar Tent apartments in Concord, NC An affiliate of Tynes Development of Birmingham, Ala, sold the 312-unit property,...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Atlantic Pacific Cos has bought the Preserve at Mountain Island Lake, a 240-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $443 million, or about $184,583/unit The Boca Raton, Fla, company bought the...
REBusiness Online Four Springs Capital Trust has paid $129 million, or $5682/sf, for the 227,028-square-foot industrial building at 1411 Campbell St in Toledo, Ohio The Lake Como, NJ, management and development company purchased the property from...
MBK Real Estate and Rockefeller Group, a venture that just recently completed construction of the 297,161-square-foot Fontana Santa Ana Industrial Center in Fontana, Calif, has sold the San Bernardino County property for $54 million, or nearly...
Houston Business Journal Walton Street Capital has bought an 805,601-square-foot industrial property in the Houston suburb of Katy, Texas The Chicago private-equity real estate investment firm bought the property from its developer, Duke Realty Corp...
San Antonio Business Journal Briar Meads Capital LLC has purchased a pair of office and industrial buildings totaling 202,073 square feet in San Antonio The New York investment firm purchased the buildings, in the Crosswinds Business Park, from...
Arch Cos, a New York real estate investment firm that owns and develops residential and office properties, is looking to double the size of its apartment portfolio over the next two years It owns 11 apartment properties with 2,913 units, primarily...
LevittownNowcom Simon Property Group has sold the 267,970-square-foot Lincoln Plaza retail center in the Philadelphia suburb of Langhorne, Pa, for $3425 million, or nearly $128/sf The property, next to the Oxford Valley Mall, which Simon also owns,...
South Florida Business Journal Tamuz Real Estate has sold the Camelot West Apartments in Wilton Manor, Fla, about three miles north of Fort Lauderdale, Fla, for $11 million, or about $166,667/unit A Boca Raton, Fla, company managed by Vinod Kulhari...