Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Carter Multifamily has paid $575 million, or about $184,295/unit, for the Station at Poplar Tent apartments in Concord, NC An affiliate of Tynes Development of Birmingham, Ala, sold the 312-unit property,...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Atlantic Pacific Cos has bought the Preserve at Mountain Island Lake, a 240-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $443 million, or about $184,583/unit The Boca Raton, Fla, company bought the...
REBusiness Online Four Springs Capital Trust has paid $129 million, or $5682/sf, for the 227,028-square-foot industrial building at 1411 Campbell St in Toledo, Ohio The Lake Como, NJ, management and development company purchased the property from...
MBK Real Estate and Rockefeller Group, a venture that just recently completed construction of the 297,161-square-foot Fontana Santa Ana Industrial Center in Fontana, Calif, has sold the San Bernardino County property for $54 million, or nearly...
AZ Big Media Tides Equities has paid $5425 million, or $145,053/unit, for the 374-unit Crosswinds Apartments in Chandler, Ariz The Los Angeles investor purchased the two-story property from Emma Capital Investments, which had paid $22 million for it...
Dallas Business Journal EMLS Inc has agreed to fully lease a 398,442-square-foot industrial building in Denton, Texas, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas The building, at 900 South Western Blvd, will be part of the Denton Crossing @ I-35 business...
San Antonio Business Journal Briar Meads Capital LLC has purchased a pair of office and industrial buildings totaling 202,073 square feet in San Antonio The New York investment firm purchased the buildings, in the Crosswinds Business Park, from...
Dallas Business Journal Construction is slated to start in the second half of this year on the $1 billion Leander Springs mixed-use development in Leander, Texas, about 26 miles north of Austin, Texas The 80-acre property will include up to 1,600...
Arch Cos, a New York real estate investment firm that owns and develops residential and office properties, is looking to double the size of its apartment portfolio over the next two years It owns 11 apartment properties with 2,913 units, primarily...