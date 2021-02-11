Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow Federal Realty Investment Trust is planning another apartment property for its Bethesda Row mixed-use development in Bethesda, Md The building would have 275,000 square feet of space and stand 70 feet But the Rockville, Md, REIT hasn’t...
Commercial Observer Hidrock Properties’ 167-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel at 8 Herald Square in Manhattan, will be converted to coworking space that would be managed by the Yard, an operator of such space in New York The Yard signed a...
South Florida Business Journal Allen Morris Co has submitted a revised plan for a mixed-use project it has proposed for the Miami suburb of Coral Gables, Fla The local developer initially had wanted to build a 17-story property with 150 apartment...
South Florida Business Journal Alena Corp has filed plans to build a mixed-use project in Homestead, Fla, about 40 miles southwest of Miami Homestead’s Planning & Zoning Board will consider a rezoning and land-use map amendments for the...
Dallas Business Journal EMLS Inc has agreed to fully lease a 398,442-square-foot industrial building in Denton, Texas, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas The building, at 900 South Western Blvd, will be part of the Denton Crossing @ I-35 business...
Dallas Business Journal Construction is slated to start in the second half of this year on the $1 billion Leander Springs mixed-use development in Leander, Texas, about 26 miles north of Austin, Texas The 80-acre property will include up to 1,600...
LevittownNowcom Simon Property Group has sold the 267,970-square-foot Lincoln Plaza retail center in the Philadelphia suburb of Langhorne, Pa, for $3425 million, or nearly $128/sf The property, next to the Oxford Valley Mall, which Simon also owns,...
Charlotte Business Journal Crescent Communities has proposed building a 350-unit apartment project in Charlotte, NC The property is being planned for a 278-acre site along South Royall Drive and will include 30...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Strategic Property Partners has topped out its construction of the 26-story Edition Tampa boutique hotel and condominium property in Tampa, Fla Work on the property began early last year It will have 172 rooms and 37...