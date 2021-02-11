Log In or Subscribe to read more
The New York REIT increased the size of its apartment property portfolio to 37 with 12,722 units with the purchase of a pair of properties, in Texas and Arizona in deals valued at a total of $1138 million It bought an Austin, Texas, property for...
Multi Housing News Avanath Capital Management LLC has paid $199 million, or $234,117/unit, for the 85-unit Grove Senior Apartments in Garden Grove, Calif The Irvine, Calif, investor purchased the property, at 12721 Garden Grove Blvd, from Meta...
Commercial Observer DekaBank has filed to take over the 655-room New York Marriott East Side Hotel at 525 Lexington Ave in Manhattan, which backs a $53 million loan it holds It filed a complaint this week in Manhattan Supreme Court, alleging the...
The Real Deal CIBC has filed a foreclosure suit against the owner of the 95-room AKA United Nations Hotel in Manhattan The suit, filed this week in New York State Supreme Court, alleges that a venture led by Prodigy Network did not pay off the $81...
Wall Street Journal Vornado Realty Trust is looking to take full control of Manhattan’s 1290 Avenue of the Americas and San Francisco’s 555 California St The New York REIT, which owns a 70 percent stake in both office properties, has had...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Carter Multifamily has paid $575 million, or about $184,295/unit, for the Station at Poplar Tent apartments in Concord, NC An affiliate of Tynes Development of Birmingham, Ala, sold the 312-unit property,...
Charlotte Business Journal An affiliate of Atlantic Pacific Cos has bought the Preserve at Mountain Island Lake, a 240-unit apartment property in Charlotte, NC, for $443 million, or about $184,583/unit The Boca Raton, Fla, company bought the...
REBusiness Online Four Springs Capital Trust has paid $129 million, or $5682/sf, for the 227,028-square-foot industrial building at 1411 Campbell St in Toledo, Ohio The Lake Como, NJ, management and development company purchased the property from...
MBK Real Estate and Rockefeller Group, a venture that just recently completed construction of the 297,161-square-foot Fontana Santa Ana Industrial Center in Fontana, Calif, has sold the San Bernardino County property for $54 million, or nearly...