Log In or Subscribe to read more
The Real Deal The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has chosen a venture of Brookfield Properties and Silverstein Properties to develop a 1,325-unit apartment complex at 5 World Trade Center in Manhattan The plan also calls for 190,000...
Commercial Observer Goldman Sachs has provided $190 million of financing against a 1,379-unit apartment project in the Bronx, NY The loan allowed the property’s developer, Brookfield Property Partners, to retire $962 million of debt that HSBC Bank...
Bisnow Federal Realty Investment Trust is planning another apartment property for its Bethesda Row mixed-use development in Bethesda, Md The building would have 275,000 square feet of space and stand 70 feet But the Rockville, Md, REIT hasn’t...
Washington Business Journal Comstock Holdings Co is planning a JW Marriott Hotel with 250 hotel rooms and 90 residential condominium units in Reston, Va The property would be built at 1900 Reston Metro Plaza that would connect to three office...
Commercial Observer DekaBank has filed to take over the 655-room New York Marriott East Side Hotel at 525 Lexington Ave in Manhattan, which backs a $53 million loan it holds It filed a complaint this week in Manhattan Supreme Court, alleging the...
Commercial Observer Hidrock Properties’ 167-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel at 8 Herald Square in Manhattan, will be converted to coworking space that would be managed by the Yard, an operator of such space in New York The Yard signed a...
The Real Deal CIBC has filed a foreclosure suit against the owner of the 95-room AKA United Nations Hotel in Manhattan The suit, filed this week in New York State Supreme Court, alleges that a venture led by Prodigy Network did not pay off the $81...
Wall Street Journal Vornado Realty Trust is looking to take full control of Manhattan’s 1290 Avenue of the Americas and San Francisco’s 555 California St The New York REIT, which owns a 70 percent stake in both office properties, has had...
Wall Street Journal Conde Nast is withholding $24 million of rent it owed last month for the 12 million square feet of space it leases at Manhattan’s One World Trade Center The publisher is also considering not paying rent in the future as it...