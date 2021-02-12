Log In or Subscribe to read more
RM Communities, an affiliate of crowdfunding platform RealtyMogul, has paid $249 million, or $194,531/unit, for the 128-unit Turtle Creek apartments in St Louis The Los Angeles company bought the property from Highgate Capital Group, which was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Miller Global Properties LLC and Principal Real Estate Investors has acquired the 304,059-square-foot office building at 4600 South Syracuse in Denver Miller, of Denver, and Principal Real...
PCCP LLC has provided $863 million of senior financing to facilitate Madera Residential’s purchase of the Domain and Lofts, with a total of 620 apartment units at the CityCentre mixed-use complex in Houston Madera, a Lubbock, Texas, apartment...
Commercial Observer KKR has provided $375 million of financing against the 726,000-square-foot Center Plaza office property in Boston The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Synergy Investment and BentallGreenOak, to retire $2461...
Greystone has provided $239 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(a)(7) for the 220-unit Hubbard Hill Retirement Community in Elkhart, Ind The 30-year loan allowed Hubbard Hill, a...
Trion Properties has lined up $526 million of mortgage financing from Freddie Mac for four apartment properties with 365 units in the Portland, Ore, area The Los Angeles investment manager had acquired the four properties in 2017 and 2018 for a...
The Real Deal CIBC has filed a foreclosure suit against the owner of the 95-room AKA United Nations Hotel in Manhattan The suit, filed this week in New York State Supreme Court, alleges that a venture led by Prodigy Network did not pay off the $81...
Wall Street Journal Conde Nast is withholding $24 million of rent it owed last month for the 12 million square feet of space it leases at Manhattan’s One World Trade Center The publisher is also considering not paying rent in the future as it...
MBK Real Estate and Rockefeller Group, a venture that just recently completed construction of the 297,161-square-foot Fontana Santa Ana Industrial Center in Fontana, Calif, has sold the San Bernardino County property for $54 million, or nearly...