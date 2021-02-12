Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Goldman Sachs has provided $190 million of financing against a 1,379-unit apartment project in the Bronx, NY The loan allowed the property’s developer, Brookfield Property Partners, to retire $962 million of debt that HSBC Bank...
RM Communities, an affiliate of crowdfunding platform RealtyMogul, has paid $249 million, or $194,531/unit, for the 128-unit Turtle Creek apartments in St Louis The Los Angeles company bought the property from Highgate Capital Group, which was...
Dwight Capital has provided $8072 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(f) program for a pair of neighboring apartment properties in Virginia Beach, Va The New York lender, among the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Miller Global Properties LLC and Principal Real Estate Investors has acquired the 304,059-square-foot office building at 4600 South Syracuse in Denver Miller, of Denver, and Principal Real...
PCCP LLC has provided $863 million of senior financing to facilitate Madera Residential’s purchase of the Domain and Lofts, with a total of 620 apartment units at the CityCentre mixed-use complex in Houston Madera, a Lubbock, Texas, apartment...
A venture of Koch Real Estate Investments and Fontainebleau Development has taken title to the Drew Las Vegas, an under-construction hotel-casino resort that was to have nearly 3,900 hotel rooms and residential condominium units, 180,000 square feet...
The New York REIT increased the size of its apartment property portfolio to 37 with 12,722 units with the purchase of a pair of properties, in Texas and Arizona in deals valued at a total of $1138 million It bought an Austin, Texas, property for...
Multi Housing News Avanath Capital Management LLC has paid $199 million, or $234,117/unit, for the 85-unit Grove Senior Apartments in Garden Grove, Calif The Irvine, Calif, investor purchased the property, at 12721 Garden Grove Blvd, from Meta...
Commercial Observer KKR has provided $375 million of financing against the 726,000-square-foot Center Plaza office property in Boston The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Synergy Investment and BentallGreenOak, to retire $2461...