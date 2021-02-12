Log In or Subscribe to read more
A venture of Koch Real Estate Investments and Fontainebleau Development has taken title to the Drew Las Vegas, an under-construction hotel-casino resort that was to have nearly 3,900 hotel rooms and residential condominium units, 180,000 square feet...
Commercial Observer DekaBank has filed to take over the 655-room New York Marriott East Side Hotel at 525 Lexington Ave in Manhattan, which backs a $53 million loan it holds It filed a complaint this week in Manhattan Supreme Court, alleging the...
The Real Deal CIBC has filed a foreclosure suit against the owner of the 95-room AKA United Nations Hotel in Manhattan The suit, filed this week in New York State Supreme Court, alleges that a venture led by Prodigy Network did not pay off the $81...
Dallas Morning News Square Mile Capital is taking control of Dallas’ Renaissance Tower The New York lender four years ago had provided a $118 million against the 173 million-square-foot office building, at 1201 Elm St, to a venture of Moinan...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Younan Properties has paid $181 million, or $4020/sf, for the 450,154-square-foot Two Westlake Park office property in Houston The purchase by Younan, of Woodland Hills, Calif, was first reported by the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The Destiny USA mall in Syracuse, NY, has been appraised at a value of only $203 million, down from the $710 million pegged to it in 2014, when $430 million of CMBS debt was provided against it The property...
The following item was edited to reflect that the property is owned solely by an affiliate of Pacific Life Insurance Co Bisnow An affiliate of Pacific Life Insurance Co is looking to sell the 1,152-room Washington Marriott Wardman Park hotel in...
The Real Deal Emerald Equity Group, led by Isaac Kassirer, has thrown into bankruptcy roughly a dozen apartment buildings with 1,181 units on and around West 107th and East 117th streets in the Harlem area of New York The bankruptcy was first...
Hartz Mountain Industries is considering handing its 358-room Sheraton Lincoln Harbor Hotel in Weehawken, NJ, over to its lenders in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure The 29-year-old hotel, at 500 Harbor Blvd, along the Hudson River and next to a pier...