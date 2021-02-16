Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The coronavirus pandemic hit Essex Property Trust hard The San Mateo, Calif, REIT, which owns 246 apartment properties with roughly 60,000 units in California and the Seattle area, suffered an 8 percent...
Wall Street Journal Conde Nast is withholding $24 million of rent it owed last month for the 12 million square feet of space it leases at Manhattan’s One World Trade Center The publisher is also considering not paying rent in the future as it...
Dallas Business Journal EMLS Inc has agreed to fully lease a 398,442-square-foot industrial building in Denton, Texas, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas The building, at 900 South Western Blvd, will be part of the Denton Crossing @ I-35 business...
The Real Deal Olmstead Properties has filed a lawsuit claiming Dylan’s Candy owes more than $200,000 in unpaid rent for its corporate office at 315 East 62nd St in Manhattan The New York company alleges that Dylan’s vacated its space in...
The Real Deal New York Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed today that indoor dining can resume in New York City on Friday, two days earlier than he previously had announced Restaurants will be limited to 25 percent capacity Cuomo had suspended indoor...
Hartford Business Journal HCL Technologies has signed a lease for 16,700 square feet at the 837,225-sf State House Square office property in Hartford, Conn The tech company is taking some of the 132,000 sf of space that Traveler’s Indemnity...
New York Post The 15 million-square-foot office building formerly known as 666 Fifth Ave in Manhattan is set to re-open next year Brookfield Asset Management, which bought the building in 2018 for $13 billion, has renamed it 660 Fifth Ave It is...
Dallas CityBizList Plastipak Packaging Inc has renewed and expanded its lease at 3200 Kingsley Road, a 531,950-square-foot industrial property in the Dallas suburb of Garland, Texas The company, a global plastics manufacturer, is leasing 470,590 sf...
Dallas CityBizList Source Logistics has agreed to lease 157,805 square feet of industrial space at the 228,000-sf Cypress Preserve Logistics Center in Houston It is taking its space at 22003 Cypress Slough Road Davis Commercial Development owns the...