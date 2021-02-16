Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Block Real Estate Services LLC has paid $317 million, or $134,322/unit, for the 236-unit Towne Park at Har-Ber apartment property in the northwest Arkansas city of Springdale The Kansas City, Mo, real...
SL Green Realty Corp has agreed to sell its 25 percent stake in 347,000 square feet of office, retail and parking space at Tower 46, a 425,000-sf mixed-use building at 55 West 46th St in Manhattan Brookfield Asset Management is buying the stake in a...
Charlotte Business Journal Centrum Realty & Development has paid $10 million, or about $12978/sf, for the Seneca Square shopping center in Charlotte, NC The Chicago real estate developer bought the 77,055-square-foot property from Sembler of St...
FPA Multifamily LLC has acquired the 412-unit Trilogy Apartments in St Louis The San Francisco investor purchased the property from Freeman Webb Co for $365 million, or $88,592/unit, according to the St Louis Business Journal Freeman Webb, which had...
CoastalViewcom Montana Avenue Capital has sold the 121,230-square-foot Enclave at Carpinteria office building in Carpinteria, Calif, to an undisclosed Los Angeles investor for $44 million, or $36295/sf The property, at 6303-6309 Carpinteria Ave, is...
Dallas Morning News Black Creek Group is developing a 2 million square-foot industrial project in Dallas The Denver property investor and developer is constructing the two-building property, dubbed the I-20 Logistics Park, on a 165-site along...
Dallas Business Journal CHRISTUS Health has unveiled plans to build a 400,000-square-foot headquarters complex in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The multinational health-care system is buying a 42-acre development site, at the northwest corner...
Dallas CityBizList CenterPoint Properties has bought a 601,261-square-foot industrial property in the Houston suburb of Pasadena, Texas Link Logistics Real Estate sold the building, at 3507 Pasadena Parkway, in a deal brokered by JLL Capital Markets...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Invictus Real Estate Partners has paid $695 million, or $351,010, for two apartment properties with a total of 198 units that are across from each other in Norwalk, Conn The two properties, the 129-unit...