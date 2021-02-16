Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal Synovus Bank has provided $56 million of construction financing for the development of the Soleste Cityline Apartments in Dania Beach, Fla A venture of The Estate Cos of Miami, Merrimac Ventures of Fort Lauderdale,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc was able to increase rents on lease renewals last year by 183 percent to $4653, marking the largest increase in that metric in 10 years The Pasadena, Calif, REIT...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Invictus Real Estate Partners has paid $695 million, or $351,010, for two apartment properties with a total of 198 units that are across from each other in Norwalk, Conn The two properties, the 129-unit...
Commercial Observer Goldman Sachs has provided $190 million of financing against a 1,379-unit apartment project in the Bronx, NY The loan allowed the property’s developer, Brookfield Property Partners, to retire $962 million of debt that HSBC Bank...
RM Communities, an affiliate of crowdfunding platform RealtyMogul, has paid $249 million, or $194,531/unit, for the 128-unit Turtle Creek apartments in St Louis The Los Angeles company bought the property from Highgate Capital Group, which was...
Dwight Capital has provided $8072 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(f) program for a pair of neighboring apartment properties in Virginia Beach, Va The New York lender, among the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Miller Global Properties LLC and Principal Real Estate Investors has acquired the 304,059-square-foot office building at 4600 South Syracuse in Denver Miller, of Denver, and Principal Real...
PCCP LLC has provided $863 million of senior financing to facilitate Madera Residential’s purchase of the Domain and Lofts, with a total of 620 apartment units at the CityCentre mixed-use complex in Houston Madera, a Lubbock, Texas, apartment...
Commercial Observer KKR has provided $375 million of financing against the 726,000-square-foot Center Plaza office property in Boston The loan allowed the property’s owner, a venture of Synergy Investment and BentallGreenOak, to retire $2461...