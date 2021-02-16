Log In or Subscribe to read more
Waterton has raised $15 billion of investor commitments for its largest-ever investment fund, Waterton Residential Property Venture XIV LP The fund, which reached its hard cap and topped its $125 billion target, is a whopping 63 percent larger than...
Arch Cos, a New York real estate investment firm that owns and develops residential and office properties, is looking to double the size of its apartment portfolio over the next two years It owns 11 apartment properties with 2,913 units, primarily...
Waypoint Real Estate Investments, a Boca Raton, Fla, investment manager that owns about 20,000 residential units across the United States, has expanded its focus to making preferred-equity investments against properties in that sector It completed...
JRK Property Holdings has paid $815 million for a pair of apartment properties with a total of 576 units in Houston and suburban St Louis as it gears up for what it hopes will be $15 billion of new apartment-property investments this year That would...
Guggenheim Investments has committed $600 million to a venture with ElmTree Funds that will pursue net-leased industrial properties across the United States The venture will specifically target last-mile distribution facilities ElmTree, a St Louis...
Harbor Group International LLC, which last year broadened its investment strategy to include alternative lending, has raised $245 million for that initiative The Norfolk, Va, investment manager raised $110 million of the equity commitments from the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report PC2 Capital, the investment operation launched by former Citi CMBS trader Pasquale Cardone, has had a solid early showing, generating a 146 percent net return for its investors since its inception...
Velocis, which has targeted office, medical-office and retail properties since its inception in 2010, is expanding its focus to include apartments The shift was prompted by the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting uncertainty surrounding long-term...
Avanath Capital Management has raised $760 million of equity commitments for its most recent fund, exceeding its $550 million target The vehicle, Avanath Affordable Housing IV LLC, is nearly twice the size of the Irvine, Calif, investment...