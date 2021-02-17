Log In or Subscribe to read more
Healthpeak Properties Inc, the former HCP Inc, is reducing its exposure to the seniors-housing sector, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and is subject to increasing supply It's refocusing its efforts on the life-sciences and...
San Diego Business Journal EverWest Advisors has paid $253 million, or $33835/sf, for the 74,774-square-foot industrial building at 3209 Lionshead Road in Carlsbad, Calif The Denver investor purchased the property from Graymark Capital and Blue...
San Diego Business Journal Sentre has paid $50 million, or $35331/sf, for the 141,518-square-foot Rancho Bernardo Vista industrial building in San Diego The San Diego investment firm purchased the property from an undisclosed seller that was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Block Real Estate Services LLC has paid $317 million, or $134,322/unit, for the 236-unit Towne Park at Har-Ber apartment property in the northwest Arkansas city of Springdale The Kansas City, Mo, real...
SL Green Realty Corp has agreed to sell its 25 percent stake in 347,000 square feet of office, retail and parking space at Tower 46, a 425,000-sf mixed-use building at 55 West 46th St in Manhattan Brookfield Asset Management is buying the stake in a...
Charlotte Business Journal Centrum Realty & Development has paid $10 million, or about $12978/sf, for the Seneca Square shopping center in Charlotte, NC The Chicago real estate developer bought the 77,055-square-foot property from Sembler of St...
FPA Multifamily LLC has acquired the 412-unit Trilogy Apartments in St Louis The San Francisco investor purchased the property from Freeman Webb Co for $365 million, or $88,592/unit, according to the St Louis Business Journal Freeman Webb, which had...
CoastalViewcom Montana Avenue Capital has sold the 121,230-square-foot Enclave at Carpinteria office building in Carpinteria, Calif, to an undisclosed Los Angeles investor for $44 million, or $36295/sf The property, at 6303-6309 Carpinteria Ave, is...
Dallas CityBizList Bascom Group has bought the Cantera at Towne Lake Apartments, a 350-unit property in Cypress, Texas, about 27 miles northwest of Houston Newmark brokered the deal The purchase price was not known Cantera at Towne Lake is part of a...