Real Estate NJ Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals has signed a lease for 100,000 square feet of office space at 53 Frontage Road in Hampton, NJ, about 60 miles west of Manhattan Shelbourne Global owns the 288,280-sf office building, which is now about 90...
Commercial Observer The New York City Hospitality Alliance has found that 92 percent of the more than 400 restaurants it recently surveyed did not pay their full rent in December It’s the first time the metric surpassed the 90 percent mark...
Dallas Business Journal Mercantile Partners has unveiled plans to build a 604,160-square-foot industrial project in Fort Worth, Texas The property, dubbed Mercantile Business Center 50, will include a two-story office component It is being built on...
Dallas Morning News Greystar is planning to build a 324-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, Texas The Charleston, SC, company plans to start construction on the property this spring It’s expected to cost $45 million to...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Keystone Property Group and Concord Hospitality has broken ground on the 127-room Hotel West + Main in the Philadelphia suburb of Conshohocken, Pa The 11-story building, at 125 East Elm St, will be part of...
Baltimore Business Journal Local developer Larry E Jennings Jr plans on constructing a 42-unit affordable-housing building in Baltimore The Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation last week rejected Jennings’ plan to construct...
Charlotte Business Journal Construction is underway on a pair of industrial buildings that are part of a larger development in Rock Hill, SC, about 28 miles south of the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Strategic Capital Partners of...
Charlotte Business Journal Tribek Properties has filed plans to build a 300-foot commercial building in Charlotte, NC The local developer has proposed the property for the 21-acre site of a 26,000-square-foot office building, at 101 South King...
South Florida Business Journal Synovus Bank has provided $56 million of construction financing for the development of the Soleste Cityline Apartments in Dania Beach, Fla A venture of The Estate Cos of Miami, Merrimac Ventures of Fort Lauderdale,...