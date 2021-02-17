Log In or Subscribe to read more
San Diego Business Journal EverWest Advisors has paid $253 million, or $33835/sf, for the 74,774-square-foot industrial building at 3209 Lionshead Road in Carlsbad, Calif The Denver investor purchased the property from Graymark Capital and Blue...
Crain’s Chicago Business Silver Creek Development has paid $130 million, or $65/sf, for three industrial buildings totaling 2 million square feet in Wilmington, Ill The Beverly Hills, Calif, developer purchased the buildings, which are part of...
San Diego Business Journal Sentre has paid $50 million, or $35331/sf, for the 141,518-square-foot Rancho Bernardo Vista industrial building in San Diego The San Diego investment firm purchased the property from an undisclosed seller that was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, which owns 301 apartment properties with nearly 102,000 units, primarily in the country’s Sunbelt region, collected 992 percent of rents it was owed in last...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Block Real Estate Services LLC has paid $317 million, or $134,322/unit, for the 236-unit Towne Park at Har-Ber apartment property in the northwest Arkansas city of Springdale The Kansas City, Mo, real...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The coronavirus pandemic hit Essex Property Trust hard The San Mateo, Calif, REIT, which owns 246 apartment properties with roughly 60,000 units in California and the Seattle area, suffered an 8 percent...
SL Green Realty Corp has agreed to sell its 25 percent stake in 347,000 square feet of office, retail and parking space at Tower 46, a 425,000-sf mixed-use building at 55 West 46th St in Manhattan Brookfield Asset Management is buying the stake in a...
Charlotte Business Journal Centrum Realty & Development has paid $10 million, or about $12978/sf, for the Seneca Square shopping center in Charlotte, NC The Chicago real estate developer bought the 77,055-square-foot property from Sembler of St...
FPA Multifamily LLC has acquired the 412-unit Trilogy Apartments in St Louis The San Francisco investor purchased the property from Freeman Webb Co for $365 million, or $88,592/unit, according to the St Louis Business Journal Freeman Webb, which had...