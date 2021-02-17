Log In or Subscribe to read more
PGIM Real Estate originated $195 billion of commercial mortgages in 2020 Despite the market disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, its volume came close to matching the lender’s record-setting $205 billion of originations in 2019 In...
Commercial Observer The New York City Hospitality Alliance has found that 92 percent of the more than 400 restaurants it recently surveyed did not pay their full rent in December It’s the first time the metric surpassed the 90 percent mark...
San Diego Business Journal Sentre has paid $50 million, or $35331/sf, for the 141,518-square-foot Rancho Bernardo Vista industrial building in San Diego The San Diego investment firm purchased the property from an undisclosed seller that was...
The SEC yesterday filed a civil suit alleging that Morningstar Credit Ratings in 2015 and 2016 had allowed for undisclosed adjustments to its CMBS ratings model, impacting the ratings it assigned to 30 deals totaling $30 billion The regulator also...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The coronavirus pandemic hit Essex Property Trust hard The San Mateo, Calif, REIT, which owns 246 apartment properties with roughly 60,000 units in California and the Seattle area, suffered an 8 percent...
South Florida Business Journal Synovus Bank has provided $56 million of construction financing for the development of the Soleste Cityline Apartments in Dania Beach, Fla A venture of The Estate Cos of Miami, Merrimac Ventures of Fort Lauderdale,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Square One Mall, a 928,667-square-foot enclosed retail property in the Boston suburb of Saugus, Mass, has had its appraised value slashed by 75 percent, to only $505 million The latest appraisal,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Invictus Real Estate Partners has paid $695 million, or $351,010, for two apartment properties with a total of 198 units that are across from each other in Norwalk, Conn The two properties, the 129-unit...
Commercial Observer Goldman Sachs has provided $190 million of financing against a 1,379-unit apartment project in the Bronx, NY The loan allowed the property’s developer, Brookfield Property Partners, to retire $962 million of debt that HSBC Bank...