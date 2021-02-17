Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer The New York City Hospitality Alliance has found that 92 percent of the more than 400 restaurants it recently surveyed did not pay their full rent in December It’s the first time the metric surpassed the 90 percent mark...
Real Estate NJ Accurate Builders and Developers has acquired a development site at 100 and 125 Cherry Hill Road in Parsippany, NJ The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal Accurate, of Lakewood, NJ,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, which owns 301 apartment properties with nearly 102,000 units, primarily in the country’s Sunbelt region, collected 992 percent of rents it was owed in last...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The coronavirus pandemic hit Essex Property Trust hard The San Mateo, Calif, REIT, which owns 246 apartment properties with roughly 60,000 units in California and the Seattle area, suffered an 8 percent...
The Real Deal BRP Cos has proposed building a 487-unit apartment complex at 270 Nostrand Ave in Brooklyn, NY The New York developer plans to acquire the project’s development site from the Allure Group, which had bought it in 2015 from CABS,...
Crain’s New York Business Minrav Development has filed plans for a 50-unit luxury residential condominium building in Manhattan The project, at 305 First Ave, will stand 116 feet and include commercial space Minrav, a New York developer, will...
Hartford Business Journal Trinity Brook Realty Advisors is scheduled to break ground this month on a 52-unit apartment property in West Hartford, Conn The nonprofit arm of the West Hartford Housing Authority plans on completing the project in May...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc was able to increase rents on lease renewals last year by 183 percent to $4653, marking the largest increase in that metric in 10 years The Pasadena, Calif, REIT...
Boston Business Journal Center Court Partners is planning a 175-unit apartment property and 250,000-square-foot life-sciences and office building in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood The two buildings, at 75 Morrissey Blvd, would sit on a site next...