Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co has managed to negotiate a one-year extension of the $2603 million CMBS loan against its Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, NY The loan, securitized through COMM, 2013-GAM, was slated to mature...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Square One Mall, a 928,667-square-foot enclosed retail property in the Boston suburb of Saugus, Mass, has had its appraised value slashed by 75 percent, to only $505 million The latest appraisal,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans in special servicing declined again in January, to $525 billion from $5295 billion a month earlier, according to Trepp LLC While the decline was small – 085 percent – it...
The Real Deal Stawski Partners has settled a dispute with Gap over unpaid rent at the clothing retailer’s store at 1212 Sixth Ave in Manhattan The New York investment firm, which owns the building, had filed a lawsuit in the Southern District...
The Real Deal Olmstead Properties has filed a lawsuit claiming Dylan’s Candy owes more than $200,000 in unpaid rent for its corporate office at 315 East 62nd St in Manhattan The New York company alleges that Dylan’s vacated its space in...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Brookfield Properties has turned over the Florence Mall in suburban Cincinnati to its lender A total of 384,111 square feet at the 957,000-sf retail property serves as collateral for a $90 million loan that’s...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The CMBS trusts that hold $1775 million of mortgage debt against the Town Center at Cobb shopping mall in Kennesaw, Ga, have taken the property through foreclosure The move was expected as Kroll Bond Rating...
The Real Deal Hartz Mountain Industries has requested to turn over the 353-room Soho Grand and 201-room Roxy hotels in Manhattan to its lenders in a deed-of-lieu foreclosure, according to servicer notes compiled by Trepp LLC The Secaucus, NJ,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Prizm Outlets, the former Fashion Outlets of Las Vegas, could be on the cusp of being sold The 375,722-square-foot property in Primm, Nevada, which had backed $622 million of CMBS debt, was offered at an...