Dallas Business Journal Granite REIT has unveiled plans to build a 605,441-square-foot warehouse property in Fort Worth, Texas The Toronto REIT has proposed developing the industrial building at 5005 Parker Henderson Road It will be used “for...
Austin Business Journal Rastegar Industrial is developing a 530,000-square-foot industrial park near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport The affiliate of Rastegar Property Co plans to start work on the project later this year It’s being...
Bldup Local developer Scott D Brown has filed plans to build a 695-unit apartment property at 1 Mystic Ave in Boston Plans for the 29-story building, at the corner of Mystic Avenue and Dorrance Street in the city’s Charlestown neighborhood,...
The Real Deal Bank Leumi has provided $30 million of construction financing against the 99-unit apartment project at 136 Summit Ave in Jersey City, NJ Progress Capital arranged the loan, which will allow Monticello Equities to finish the...
Crain’s New York Business Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease to fully occupy the 20,000-square-foot building at 38-50 21st St in Queens, NY The e-commerce giant will use the building as a delivery station It expects to move into the space during...
Real Estate NJ Accurate Builders and Developers has acquired a development site at 100 and 125 Cherry Hill Road in Parsippany, NJ The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal Accurate, of Lakewood, NJ,...
Dallas Business Journal Mercantile Partners has unveiled plans to build a 604,160-square-foot industrial project in Fort Worth, Texas The property, dubbed Mercantile Business Center 50, will include a two-story office component It is being built on...
Dallas Morning News Greystar is planning to build a 324-unit apartment project in the Dallas suburb of Grapevine, Texas The Charleston, SC, company plans to start construction on the property this spring It’s expected to cost $45 million to...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Keystone Property Group and Concord Hospitality has broken ground on the 127-room Hotel West + Main in the Philadelphia suburb of Conshohocken, Pa The 11-story building, at 125 East Elm St, will be part of...