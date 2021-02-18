Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Granite REIT has unveiled plans to build a 605,441-square-foot warehouse property in Fort Worth, Texas The Toronto REIT has proposed developing the industrial building at 5005 Parker Henderson Road It will be used “for...
Houston Business Journal Floor and Décor Outlets of America has purchased a 100-acre development site in suburban Houston for a planned industrial project The Atlanta specialty retail company is developing the 15 million-square-foot distribution...
Austin Business Journal Rastegar Industrial is developing a 530,000-square-foot industrial park near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport The affiliate of Rastegar Property Co plans to start work on the project later this year It’s being...
Bldup Local developer Scott D Brown has filed plans to build a 695-unit apartment property at 1 Mystic Ave in Boston Plans for the 29-story building, at the corner of Mystic Avenue and Dorrance Street in the city’s Charlestown neighborhood,...
The Real Deal Bank Leumi has provided $30 million of construction financing against the 99-unit apartment project at 136 Summit Ave in Jersey City, NJ Progress Capital arranged the loan, which will allow Monticello Equities to finish the...
Real Estate NJ Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals has signed a lease for 100,000 square feet of office space at 53 Frontage Road in Hampton, NJ, about 60 miles west of Manhattan Shelbourne Global owns the 288,280-sf office building, which is now about 90...
Commercial Observer The New York City Hospitality Alliance has found that 92 percent of the more than 400 restaurants it recently surveyed did not pay their full rent in December It’s the first time the metric surpassed the 90 percent mark...
Real Estate NJ Accurate Builders and Developers has acquired a development site at 100 and 125 Cherry Hill Road in Parsippany, NJ The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Cushman & Wakefield brokered the deal Accurate, of Lakewood, NJ,...
Dallas Business Journal Mercantile Partners has unveiled plans to build a 604,160-square-foot industrial project in Fort Worth, Texas The property, dubbed Mercantile Business Center 50, will include a two-story office component It is being built on...