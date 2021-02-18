Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Capital One has provided $41 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 324-unit Verona at Suitland Metro apartment property in Suitland, Md, about 10 miles southeast of Washington, DC The 10-year loan...
REBusiness Online Colliers Mortgage has provided a $325 million loan under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(a)(7) for the 204-unit Third North apartment property in Minneapolis Third North LLC owns the six-story...
Dallas Business Journal Granite REIT has unveiled plans to build a 605,441-square-foot warehouse property in Fort Worth, Texas The Toronto REIT has proposed developing the industrial building at 5005 Parker Henderson Road It will be used “for...
Houston Business Journal Floor and Décor Outlets of America has purchased a 100-acre development site in suburban Houston for a planned industrial project The Atlanta specialty retail company is developing the 15 million-square-foot distribution...
Austin Business Journal Rastegar Industrial is developing a 530,000-square-foot industrial park near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport The affiliate of Rastegar Property Co plans to start work on the project later this year It’s being...
An affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management has provided $351 million of financing for the development of a self-storage property in Manhattan’s Flatiron neighborhood The loan, arranged by JLL Capital Markets, will allow a venture of Ramrock...
Bldup Local developer Scott D Brown has filed plans to build a 695-unit apartment property at 1 Mystic Ave in Boston Plans for the 29-story building, at the corner of Mystic Avenue and Dorrance Street in the city’s Charlestown neighborhood,...
Crain’s New York Business Amazoncom Inc has signed a lease to fully occupy the 20,000-square-foot building at 38-50 21st St in Queens, NY The e-commerce giant will use the building as a delivery station It expects to move into the space during...
A venture of Bay West Development of San Francisco and Forum Investment Group of Glendale, Colo, has acquired the Fireman's Fund office complex, with 710,330 square feet in northern California, finally resolving what had been $1903 million of CMBS...