Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Capital One has provided $41 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 324-unit Verona at Suitland Metro apartment property in Suitland, Md, about 10 miles southeast of Washington, DC The 10-year loan...
REBusiness Online Colliers Mortgage has provided a $325 million loan under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(a)(7) for the 204-unit Third North apartment property in Minneapolis Third North LLC owns the six-story...
An affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management has provided $351 million of financing for the development of a self-storage property in Manhattan’s Flatiron neighborhood The loan, arranged by JLL Capital Markets, will allow a venture of Ramrock...
The Real Deal Bank Leumi has provided $30 million of construction financing against the 99-unit apartment project at 136 Summit Ave in Jersey City, NJ Progress Capital arranged the loan, which will allow Monticello Equities to finish the...
A venture of Bay West Development of San Francisco and Forum Investment Group of Glendale, Colo, has acquired the Fireman's Fund office complex, with 710,330 square feet in northern California, finally resolving what had been $1903 million of CMBS...
REBusiness Online Millburn & Co has paid $1785 million, or $214,543/unit, for the 832-unit Heritage at Deer Valley Apartments in Phoenix The Salt Lake City investment firm purchased the property from Priderock Capital Partners, which had...
San Diego Business Journal EverWest Advisors has paid $253 million, or $33835/sf, for the 74,774-square-foot industrial building at 3209 Lionshead Road in Carlsbad, Calif The Denver investor purchased the property from Graymark Capital and Blue...
PGIM Real Estate originated $195 billion of commercial mortgages in 2020 Despite the market disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, its volume came close to matching the lender’s record-setting $205 billion of originations in 2019 In...
Commercial Observer The New York City Hospitality Alliance has found that 92 percent of the more than 400 restaurants it recently surveyed did not pay their full rent in December It’s the first time the metric surpassed the 90 percent mark...