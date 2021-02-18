Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Observer Buchanan Partners has sold the Bowie Corporate Center, a 125,969-square-foot office building in Bowie, Md The buyer and sales price were not disclosed The Gaithersburg, Md, company had developed the five-story property in 2007 It...
Healthpeak Properties Inc, the former HCP Inc, is reducing its exposure to the seniors-housing sector, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and is subject to increasing supply It's refocusing its efforts on the life-sciences and...
Philadelphia Business Journal A venture of Keystone Property Group and Concord Hospitality has broken ground on the 127-room Hotel West + Main in the Philadelphia suburb of Conshohocken, Pa The 11-story building, at 125 East Elm St, will be part of...
Baltimore Business Journal Local developer Larry E Jennings Jr plans on constructing a 42-unit affordable-housing building in Baltimore The Commission for Historical and Architectural Preservation last week rejected Jennings’ plan to construct...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has turned over the 460-room Hilton Times Square hotel in Manhattan to its CMBS lender in a deed-of-lieu foreclosure The property, in the 20 top floors of the 44-story building...
A venture of Koch Real Estate Investments and Fontainebleau Development has taken title to the Drew Las Vegas, an under-construction hotel-casino resort that was to have nearly 3,900 hotel rooms and residential condominium units, 180,000 square feet...
Bisnow Federal Realty Investment Trust is planning another apartment property for its Bethesda Row mixed-use development in Bethesda, Md The building would have 275,000 square feet of space and stand 70 feet But the Rockville, Md, REIT hasn’t...
Washington Business Journal Comstock Holdings Co is planning a JW Marriott Hotel with 250 hotel rooms and 90 residential condominium units in Reston, Va The property would be built at 1900 Reston Metro Plaza that would connect to three office...
Commercial Observer DekaBank has filed to take over the 655-room New York Marriott East Side Hotel at 525 Lexington Ave in Manhattan, which backs a $53 million loan it holds It filed a complaint this week in Manhattan Supreme Court, alleging the...