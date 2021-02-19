Log In or Subscribe to read more
Philadelphia Business Journal PMC Property Group is developing the Riverwalk mixed-use project in Philadelphia’s Logan Square neighborhood The property will consist of a 291-unit apartment building at 60 North 23rd St and a 321-unit structure...
Dallas Morning News NewcrestImage has sold the Hyatt House Frisco, a 132-room hotel in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The buyer and purchase price were not disclosed The Lewisville, Texas, company developed the property in...
AZ Big Media PB Bell has opened the 296-unit Grayson Place luxury apartment property in Goodyear, Ariz The Scottsdale, Ariz, developer broke ground on the complex in February 2019 The $55 million development, at 1499 North 159th Ave, has one-, two-...
Bldup Local developer George Lang plans on constructing a 209,800-square-foot office and industrial building in Braintree, Mass, a Boston suburb Braintree’s Planning Board approved the plan this month The property will sit along the Monatiquot...
Commercial Observer A venture of Property Resource Corp and Avenue Realty Capital has obtained $63 million of financing against a 204-unit apartment project in Brooklyn, NY Barings and Pacific Western Bank provided the loan, which was arranged by...
South Florida Business Journal Mainstreet Capital Partners has broken ground on the 284-unit 5201 Building in Boca Raton, Fla Pacific Western Bank provided $6051 million of construction financing for the eight-story property, which is being built on...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Trez Capital has provided $70 million of construction financing for the Block 40 apartment project in downtown Hollywood, Fla A company managed by Chip R Abele Jr is developing the 273-unit project,...
Commercial Property Executive Black Creek Group has broken ground on Richmond Distribution Center III, a 481,500-square-foot industrial project in Richmond, Calif The development, at 500 Pittsburg Ave, will have 36-foot minimum clear heights, an...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture that includes Kettler and local developer Darryl Shaw has paid $285 million, $76,613/unit, for the Tampa Park Apartments, a 372-unit property in Tampa, Fla Vertica Partners LLC brokered the deal for the seller...