Philadelphia Business Journal PMC Property Group is developing the Riverwalk mixed-use project in Philadelphia’s Logan Square neighborhood The property will consist of a 291-unit apartment building at 60 North 23rd St and a 321-unit structure...
Dallas Business Journal Brookfield Properties plans to build the two-building Gateway Business Park in the Dallas suburb of Coppell, Texas The New York investment manager is building the 315,553-square-foot industrial property at 31 Freeport Parkway...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ASAP Holdings has paid $1035 million, or $233,634/room, for the 443-room New York LaGuardia Airport Marriott hotel in Queens, NY The Pasadena, Calif, company bought the property from Rubicon Cos of...
AZ Big Media PB Bell has opened the 296-unit Grayson Place luxury apartment property in Goodyear, Ariz The Scottsdale, Ariz, developer broke ground on the complex in February 2019 The $55 million development, at 1499 North 159th Ave, has one-, two-...
Bldup Local developer George Lang plans on constructing a 209,800-square-foot office and industrial building in Braintree, Mass, a Boston suburb Braintree’s Planning Board approved the plan this month The property will sit along the Monatiquot...
Commercial Observer A venture of Property Resource Corp and Avenue Realty Capital has obtained $63 million of financing against a 204-unit apartment project in Brooklyn, NY Barings and Pacific Western Bank provided the loan, which was arranged by...
South Florida Business Journal ICONIQ Capital has paid $77 million for the Bradley Wynwood mixed-use building in Miami The San Francisco investment fund bought the five-story property, on 121 acres at 51 NW 26th St, from a venture of the Related...
South Florida Business Journal Country Wide Mortgage Funding has sold a 97,418-square-foot retail property in Oakland Park, Fla, for $1065 million, or about $10932/sf An affiliate of Alliance Marketing Corp bought the property, which sits on 115...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Trez Capital has provided $70 million of construction financing for the Block 40 apartment project in downtown Hollywood, Fla A company managed by Chip R Abele Jr is developing the 273-unit project,...