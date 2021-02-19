Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Having struck out on its attempt to sell the $652 million distressed loan against the Southland Mall near downtown Miami, its special servicer has taken the collateral property through foreclosure The loan,...
Baltimore Business Journal Stonehill Strategic Capital has acquired the 202-room Kimpton Hotel Monaco Inner Harbor in Baltimore for $12 million at a recent foreclosure auction Alex Cooper Auctioneers conducted the auction InterContinental Hotels...
Dallas Morning News NewcrestImage has sold the Hyatt House Frisco, a 132-room hotel in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The buyer and purchase price were not disclosed The Lewisville, Texas, company developed the property in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ASAP Holdings has paid $1035 million, or $233,634/room, for the 443-room New York LaGuardia Airport Marriott hotel in Queens, NY The Pasadena, Calif, company bought the property from Rubicon Cos of...
CARROLL has sold a pair of apartment properties with a total of 716 units in the Raleigh, NC, and Houston areas, in separate deals for a combined $114 million The Atlanta investment manager sold Arium Pinnacle Ridge, with 350 units at 3611...
Bldup Nexus Innovation has paid $24 million, or about $857,143/unit, for two apartment buildings with a combined 28 units in Boston Panther Residential Management of Woburn, Mass, sold the buildings: 244 Hanover St, with 16 units, and 20 Parmenter...
South Florida Business Journal ICONIQ Capital has paid $77 million for the Bradley Wynwood mixed-use building in Miami The San Francisco investment fund bought the five-story property, on 121 acres at 51 NW 26th St, from a venture of the Related...
South Florida Business Journal Country Wide Mortgage Funding has sold a 97,418-square-foot retail property in Oakland Park, Fla, for $1065 million, or about $10932/sf An affiliate of Alliance Marketing Corp bought the property, which sits on 115...
Tampa Bay Business Journal A venture that includes Kettler and local developer Darryl Shaw has paid $285 million, $76,613/unit, for the Tampa Park Apartments, a 372-unit property in Tampa, Fla Vertica Partners LLC brokered the deal for the seller...